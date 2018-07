Octavius Catto

The Marian Anderson Museum

Temple Rhodes Scholar Hazim Hardeman

Banksgiving: Mood Girls

Vitality Meditation

Sixers Camden Summer Camp

Haircuts 4 the Homeless

Skin by Ame

The Spice Rack

Juneteenth Parade

6abc Celebrates Black media companies

On Visions 2018, we celebrate Black History Month. We learn about a little-known Philadelphia Civil right leader Octavius Catto and visit the Marian Anderson Museum in South Philly. We profile Temple University's 1st Rhodes Scholar and we show you how the 76ers are spending their summer giving back to students in Camden. Plus from we feature several Black-owned businesses in the region and announce a new partnership with a music legend Kenny Gamble to put on a parade celebrating the Juneteenth Holiday.Tamala Edwards interviews Authors Daniel Biddle and Murray Dubin of the Octavius Catto biography.'Tasting Freedom: Octavius Catto and the Battle for Equality in Civil War America', by Daniel Biddle and Murray DubinRick Williams tours the former South Philadelphia home now turned museum of world-famous vocalist Marian Anderson.762 S. Martin St., Philadelphia Pa. 19146Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.We meet Temple University's first Rhodes Scholar, Hazim Hardeman.Chris Banks started the non-profit called 'Banksgiving" to teach financial literacy to middle school students. The 'Mood Girls' organization helps introduce healthy eating options to teen girls.Christie Illeto visits New Health and Fitness Vitality Meditation on Frankford Avenue, to learn how to relieve stress and achieve mindfulness through meditation.1856A Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125Ducis Rodgers shows us how the Philadelphia 76ers are building community in Camden through their annual basketball clinic.Brennon Jones is changing the face of homelessness and giving many a new look. He gives free haircuts to those in need and is making it his mission to shed light on the homeless across the nation.5925 Old York RoadSkin by Ame is a natural, organic skincare line founded in Philadelphia with roots in Ghana, West Africa.Melissa Magee visits 'The Spice Rack' in Chestnut Hill. A shop with over 250 spices.8431 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118215-274-0100 | Website 6abc will be the media broadcast sponsor of the 2018 Juneteenth Parade and Festival this upcoming June, created by Philly music legend Kenny Gamble and the Philadelphia Community of Leaders.The Juneteenth Parade & FestivalJune 22-23Presented by Kenny Gamble and the Philadelphia Community of Leaders6abc honored independent African-American owned media companies making a difference and empowering their community in print, talk radio, independent film and the digital sphere. Honorees included: The Philadelphia Tribune; The only African-American owned talk radio WURD Radio; The BlackStar Independent Film Festival; and MyNEWPhilly.com.