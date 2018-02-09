POLITICS

California lawmaker accused of groping staffer to take leave

California lawmaker accused of groping staffer to take leave. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

A female lawmaker, who was one of the leading voices of the "Me Too" movement in California is now facing her own accusations of sexual misconduct.

A former legislative staffer alleges State Assemblywoman Christina Garcia groped him at a softball game in 2014.

She's taking an unpaid leave of absence, but put out a statement denying the behavior ever occurred.
