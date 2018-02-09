California lawmaker accused of groping staffer to take leave

A female lawmaker, who was one of the leading voices of the "Me Too" movement in California is now facing her own accusations of sexual misconduct.
A former legislative staffer alleges State Assemblywoman Christina Garcia groped him at a softball game in 2014.
She's taking an unpaid leave of absence, but put out a statement denying the behavior ever occurred.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsexual harassmentabuseharassment
politicsu.s. & worldsexual harassmentabuseharassment