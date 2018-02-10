Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --Police in Montgomery County are blocking off roads as they investigate a car crash and fire in Upper Moreland Township.
Authorities say a vehicle slammed into a pole on Davisville Road, between Byberry Road and Turnpike Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
A pole and wires were brought down during the incident.
The driver was not injured in the crash, police say.
The road is closed until further notice while crews clean up the scene.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps