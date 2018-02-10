Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Police block roads after car takes out utility pole in Upper Moreland. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
Police in Montgomery County are blocking off roads as they investigate a car crash and fire in Upper Moreland Township.

Authorities say a vehicle slammed into a pole on Davisville Road, between Byberry Road and Turnpike Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A pole and wires were brought down during the incident.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police say.

The road is closed until further notice while crews clean up the scene.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar accidentcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News