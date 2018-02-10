Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township

Police in Montgomery County are blocking off roads as they investigate a car crash and fire in Upper Moreland Township.Authorities say a vehicle slammed into a pole on Davisville Road, between Byberry Road and Turnpike Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.A pole and wires were brought down during the incident.The driver was not injured in the crash, police say.The road is closed until further notice while crews clean up the scene.------