Two escape house fire in Cobbs Creek

Two people escaped their home after it caught fire overnight.The Action Cam was on the scene in the 6000 block of Hazel Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Firefighters were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. Saturday.Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke pouring from the first and second floors of the home.It took less than 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.The fire began in a back bedroom on the second floor.There were no injuries reported.