National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well

Gov. John Carney has authorized the National Guard to assist residents of a southern Delaware town after the discovery of high levels of toxic chemicals in municipal wells.Authorities said Friday that the Guard has provided two, 400-gallon portable water tanks and coordinated troops to ensure 24-hour water distribution operations to the residents of Blades. Officials also say a 5,000-gallon water tanker is prepared and available for follow-up support.State environmental and public health officials announced late Thursday that sampling done at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency found that all three of the town's drinking water wells had concentrations of perfluorinated compounds above the human health advisory level.Officials say the well water is safe for bathing and laundry, but not for drinking or cooking.------