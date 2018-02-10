SOCIETY

National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well

EMBED </>More Videos

National Guard helping after chemicals found Delaware in town's well. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Gov. John Carney has authorized the National Guard to assist residents of a southern Delaware town after the discovery of high levels of toxic chemicals in municipal wells.

Authorities said Friday that the Guard has provided two, 400-gallon portable water tanks and coordinated troops to ensure 24-hour water distribution operations to the residents of Blades. Officials also say a 5,000-gallon water tanker is prepared and available for follow-up support.

State environmental and public health officials announced late Thursday that sampling done at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency found that all three of the town's drinking water wells had concentrations of perfluorinated compounds above the human health advisory level.

Officials say the well water is safe for bathing and laundry, but not for drinking or cooking.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsnational guardcontaminated water
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News