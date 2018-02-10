Man arrested in attempted arson of New Jersey police station

A man is under arrest after attempting to set fire to a police station in South Jersey.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP --
Authorities say a man has been arrested in the attempted arson of a police station in New Jersey.

Police say Sean Shearer is accused of being the man who approached the front lobby of the Galloway Township police department on Dec. 12, tried to light a glass bottle containing a petroleum-based accelerant and threw it onto the concrete in front of the entrance doors before fleeing.

Police said the bottle shattered, splashing the accelerant all over the doors, floor mats and lobby entrance, but didn't ignite. If it had, police say, an officer and a citizen in the lobby could have been put in life-threatening danger.

Shearer was charged with aggravated attempted arson and criminal mischief and taken to Atlantic County justice facility. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsarsonfirepolice
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News