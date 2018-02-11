Mother seeks answers after son is killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A young man is gunned down while sitting in his car. Now his mother hopes you can help find his killer.

Deva Hall says her son, Jalen Hall, was a man of few words.

"He didn't say a lot of words but when he did talk his presence was felt," she said.

On Wednesday night, November 1, Deva says her son was headed out to work.

She says she was surprised to get a knock on her door just before 1:30 the next morning.

"They kept saying your son, your son and when I came out they literally had to drag me down the steps and when I saw the car at the top of the block I knew my son wasn't at work."

The 23-year-old was sitting in his mother's car at the end of the 1600 block of Lippicott Street in North Philadelphia.

He had been shot in the chest.

"The bullet pierced his left lung, went through his heart, pierced his right lung and my son was dead on the scene," Deva said.

Deva believes somebody knows something and she says that's the frustrating part.

"I was told that the streets always talk. But the streets seem to be mighty quiet right now," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"My family has totally been devastated. My son did not deserve this at all," Deva said.
