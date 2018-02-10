EAGLES PARADE

Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII

EMBED </>More Videos

Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
At the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention, there have been requests for Eagles' tattoos.

It may seem extreme to some, but the inked fans we spoke to say this unforgettable season deserves an everlasting tribute.

If you had to come up with an image that is undeniably Philly, it might look like Jason Kelce in a mummers costume eating a Scrapple and Taylor pork roll.

And now that very image is tattooed on Bill Miller's arm.

"I had an idea. The breakfast came into play in Kelce's speech. Long story short, he said I'll give you a killer deal if you can get to the convention and you let me tattoo Kelce on you," said Bill Miller of Fox Chase.

Adam Elliot from Passion and Pride Tattoo says the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention could not have come at a better time. He's booked solid, mostly with clients looking for Eagles ink.

"Tons of requests. My phone's like literally smoking on fire with texts and messages for requests for Eagles' tattoos," Elliot said.

For Colin Roualet this was a big step. We spoke to him midway through an Eagles logo tattoo on his thigh.

"This is my first tattoo, representing with the Birds," he said.

From number nine for Nick Foles to a sketch of the Philly Special, these Eagles' fans say it's a permanent way to celebrate this victory.

Christian Duffield of Fox Chase said, "That tattoo's on my body forever. It don't matter how old I get. I'll know Super Bowl 52, Nick Foles led us to the promise land, and we got that W."

"It's a moment I'll never forget, and now for sure I'll never forget it," Bill said.

If you're looking for any ideas, the Tattoo Convention continues through Sunday.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowleagles paradeparadetattoo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EAGLES PARADE
Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets on sale Thursday
City finalizes Eagles' Super Bowl parade costs
Video: Super Bowl vandals atop SEPTA bus stop shelter
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, the future on Jimmy Kimmel
Eagles' Super Bowl victory still a windfall for Philly business
More eagles parade
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News