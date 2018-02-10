NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death

NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man from Hamilton Township has been charged in connection with the death of his four-month-old son.

On January 29, police were called to the home of Jose Rojas in Mays landing after reports of an unresponsive child.

Rojas claimed the baby fell off a bed.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but sadly passed away on February 4.

Doctors say the child suffered hemorrhages consistent with blunt-force trauma to the head.
