Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a homicide in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

The incident happened before 9:30 p.m. at 56th and Locust streets.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the face and torso.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later from his injuries.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive for the shooting.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinghomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News