Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating a homicide in West Philadelphia Saturday night.
The incident happened before 9:30 p.m. at 56th and Locust streets.
Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the face and torso.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later from his injuries.
So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive for the shooting.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps