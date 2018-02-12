Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Quarterback Nick Foles helped Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
But, now, according to Google, he owns the Patriots, too!
A Google search Saturday night for "New England Patriots owner" or "Who owns the Patriots" returned the answer of "Nick Foles."
Of course, using the informal definition of owned, meaning "completely get the better of," Foles did just that, by accounting for four touchdowns against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Just for clarification, Robert Kraft has owned the Pats since 1994.
👀 If You Google New England Patriots Owner...— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 10, 2018
✅ Nick Foles Comes Up as Owner!!!! Haha
🏆 Foles accounted for 4 TDs and OWNED Patriots in Super Bowl LII to Win MVP! pic.twitter.com/Cpg1Ot73I0