Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says

Nick Foles owns the Patriots, Google says. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Quarterback Nick Foles helped Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

But, now, according to Google, he owns the Patriots, too!

A Google search Saturday night for "New England Patriots owner" or "Who owns the Patriots" returned the answer of "Nick Foles."

Of course, using the informal definition of owned, meaning "completely get the better of," Foles did just that, by accounting for four touchdowns against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Nick Foles holds Lombardi trophy along the parade route. Jim Gardner reports during championship parade.



Just for clarification, Robert Kraft has owned the Pats since 1994.
Amazon still rooting for the Eagles. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018.

