Pennypack Creek is running high in Abington Twp. Rain keeps on falling. @6abc #6abcAction 🌧 pic.twitter.com/ufLiakL0CG — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) February 11, 2018

A rainy Sunday for the Delaware and Lehigh valleys caused some flooding on area roadways.Martin Luther King Drive at Montgomery Avenue was closed for hours until early Monday morning, all the way up to the Strawberry Mansion Bridge due to ponding. It was reopened around 4 a.m.In Wilmington, Delaware, the Brandywine River rose at Walkers Mill. In New Castle, water was pooling on Route 13 southbound.In Glen Mills, Delaware County, there was minor flooding along the Chester Creek.In Philadelphia, a sewer drain backed up on Lincoln Drive. The flooding resulted in one lane of traffic to be closed. The Streets Department cleared the drain and the lane was reopened.Drivers in South Jersey Sunday night also saw the effects of the weekend's relentless rain."It's flooded and dangerous if people are speeding," said Tralanna Alexander.In Mt. Laurel, Burlington County a road closure for construction was extended closing Union Mill Road between Hartford and Briggs after Parker's Creek overflowed.In Evesham, police put speed restrictions in place on area highways.And in Camden County, rain caused the Cooper River to pond on sidewalks and grass nearby.The rain is expected to move on for the start of the workweek.