SPORTS

Matthew McConaughey buys full page ad congratulating Nick Foles on Super Bowl Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

McConaughey buys full-page ad congratulating Foles: Jeff Skyversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 11, 2018 (AP/Twitter)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Matthew McConaughey thinks Nick Foles is 'Alright. Alright. Alright.'

The Oscar-winning actor bought a full-page ad in Sunday's Austin American-Statesman newspaper to support Foles, a fellow Austin, Texas native.

The ad reads:

"From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just Keep Livin, Matthew McConaughey."

EMBED More News Videos

Nick Foles owns the Patriots, Google says. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018.



John Bridges, the manager editor, of the Austin American-Statesman tweeted, "Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly."


Brian Davis, who covers the Texas Longhorns for the paper, also posted a photo of the ad.


Last Sunday, Foles and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

EMBED More News Videos

Nick Foles holds Lombardi trophy along the parade route. Jim Gardner reports during championship parade.



The day after winning the championship, the Super Bowl MVP, who entered the season as the backup quaterback to Carson Wentz, told reporters what people should take from his NFL journey.
EMBED More News Videos

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles speaks to media on February 5, 2018.



"The big thing is don't be afraid to fail," Foles said. "I think when you look at a struggle in your life, just know that that's just an opportunity for your character to grow. That's really just been the message. Simple. If there's something going on in your life and you're struggling, embrace it, cause you're growing."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowleagles paradeparadeentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
Eagles OC Frank Reich favored to be next Colts coach
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News