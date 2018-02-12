The ring is reportedly worth $12,000. For a chance to win it, you must tweet out your love for the Big Mac using #BlingMacContest.
McDonald's says the person with the most creative vows will win the ring.
Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.😝 And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! 👀🍔💍 pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018