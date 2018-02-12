FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's giving away 18 karat gold 'Bling Mac'

Win a Bling Mac for Valentine's Day. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2018. (WPVI)

If you love Big Macs, then you will really want to try the "Bling-Mac." It's an 18 karat gold, gem-encrusted version of the classic sandwich.

The ring is reportedly worth $12,000. For a chance to win it, you must tweet out your love for the Big Mac using #BlingMacContest.


McDonald's says the person with the most creative vows will win the ring.
