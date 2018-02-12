Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.😝 And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! 👀🍔💍 pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018

If you love Big Macs, then you will really want to try the "Bling-Mac." It's an 18 karat gold, gem-encrusted version of the classic sandwich.The ring is reportedly worth $12,000. For a chance to win it, you must tweet out your love for the Big Mac using #BlingMacContest.McDonald's says the person with the most creative vows will win the ring.