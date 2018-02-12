1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said the calls for help came just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A barrage of bullets sprayed at 75th and Elmwood streets in Southwest Philadelphia, three people left shot and a car riddled with bullets.

"When I came out I saw the young man on the ground, the car was shot up and people were just running all around him, and another man sitting there holding him," said Melissa Haines.

Police said a 23-year-old man was hit in the neck and chest and a 24-year-old man was shot in the hip.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The 23-year-old died at the hospital. He has been identified as Tafari Lawrence of Upper Darby.

The other man is in stable condition, according to authorities.

A third man, a 21-year-old, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital by private car. Officials said he is listed in stable condition.

"As I drove by, I saw the driver side window blown out, and apparently someone was shot," said John Stopyra. "Someone was still in the vehicle."

Police have not said if all three victims were targeted or if they knew the gunman.

The violence has left many who live in the neighborhood rattled.

"It is usually a working-class neighborhood. People come and go," said Haines. "We don't have this."

Police described the suspects as two black men who were wearing black clothing at the time of the incident. They were last seen going eastbound in the rear driveway of 7400 Elmwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
