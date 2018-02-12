Ceremony honors Lt. Floyd year after prison riot

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) --A ceremony was held in Smyrna, Delaware Sunday honoring the life and legacy of Lieutenant Steven Floyd.
Floyd was killed during an inmate uprising at the James T Vaughn Correctional Facility one year ago.
"It wasn't until Lt. Floyd's death that the rest of us truly understood what it meant to be a correctional officer, to really understand that you face danger every day all day long," Governor John Carney said.
A memorial plaque for Sgt. Floyd was unveiled during the ceremony. Floyd was posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
Carney also took time to thank all corrections officers for the dangerous work they do each and every day.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps