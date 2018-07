If you've been a little preoccupied with the Philadelphia Eagles, you may not have realized Valentine's Day is on Wednesday.Here are some things to consider if you are getting your loved one candy.CandyStore.com put together a list of the top candy sold in each state leading up to Valentine's Day.It found M&M's continues its hold over Hershey in Pennsylvania. M&M's are also the top Halloween candy in the state.In Delaware, Hershey kisses are the number one sweet treat.And in New Jersey, those little conversation hearts are number one.