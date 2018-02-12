FOOD & DRINK

6 Minute Meals: Chef Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In this week's "6 Minute Meal and a Deal" report, we visit celebrated vegan chef Rich Landau at his restaurant, V Street, in Rittenhouse Square.

In the video above, Landau shows us how to make Israeli Sabich salad.

And here's the recipe:

The Meal:
Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoush

Step 1: Grill the Eggplant
Slice a fresh eggplant into thick slabs (Chef Tip: Make sure the eggplant is blemish free and shiny enough that you see your reflection in the skin)
Slather one side with Za'atar marinade (Chef Tip: you can buy Za'atar or just use olive oil, salt & pepper)
Grill the eggplant until tender and chop (Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the eggplant)

Step 2: Prepare fattoush salad (fattoush is a Lebanese bread salad)
Use half of an old baguette (Chef Tip: you can use any variety of stale bread)
Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt & pepper & toast in frying pan, in oven or even on grill (you're basically making croutons)

While the bread is toasting:
Chop up red onion (approx. 1 TSP)

A dozen grape tomatoes sliced in half (Chef Tip: you can substitute any variety of tomato)
Half of a medium sized cucumber, sliced and quartered
Put all vegetables into a bowl, season with a little salt, a dash of cumin, a little bit of fresh dill & olive oil then toss
Dice up toasted bread in roughly the same bite size as your vegetables and add to bowl

Step 3: Plating
Whip tahini in blender with olive oil & lemon (Chef Tip: Pre-whip & store tahini. It keeps for a week and can be used on a variety of dishes)
Swirl a heaping tablespoon of tahini onto your serving plate (Chef Tip: For an artful presentation, start in the middle of the plate; keep the hand holding the spoonful of tahini steady as you slowly spin the plate with the other hand)
Spread a tablespoon of Zhug sauce on top of the whipped tahini (Chef Tip: you can buy Zhug; it's made with grilled long hot peppers & jalapenos)
Add a half cup of your grilled & chopped eggplant
Finish with the fattoush salad
Enjoy for lunch or dinner

The Deal:

Mention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off the King Cobb Salad at Wiz Kid through February 18th.

Wiz Kid
124 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-687-2137
http://wizkidfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/wizkidfood
