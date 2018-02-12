6 Minute Meals: Chef Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad

In this week's "6 Minute Meal and a Deal" report, we visit celebrated vegan chef Rich Landau at his restaurant, V Street, in Rittenhouse Square.In the video above, Landau shows us how to make Israeli Sabich salad.And here's the recipe:Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoushStep 1: Grill the EggplantSlice a fresh eggplant into thick slabs (Chef Tip: Make sure the eggplant is blemish free and shiny enough that you see your reflection in the skin)Slather one side with Za'atar marinade (Chef Tip: you can buy Za'atar or just use olive oil, salt & pepper)Grill the eggplant until tender and chop (Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the eggplant)Step 2: Prepare fattoush salad (fattoush is a Lebanese bread salad)Use half of an old baguette (Chef Tip: you can use any variety of stale bread)Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt & pepper & toast in frying pan, in oven or even on grill (you're basically making croutons)While the bread is toasting:Chop up red onion (approx. 1 TSP)A dozen grape tomatoes sliced in half (Chef Tip: you can substitute any variety of tomato)Half of a medium sized cucumber, sliced and quarteredPut all vegetables into a bowl, season with a little salt, a dash of cumin, a little bit of fresh dill & olive oil then tossDice up toasted bread in roughly the same bite size as your vegetables and add to bowlStep 3: PlatingWhip tahini in blender with olive oil & lemon (Chef Tip: Pre-whip & store tahini. It keeps for a week and can be used on a variety of dishes)Swirl a heaping tablespoon of tahini onto your serving plate (Chef Tip: For an artful presentation, start in the middle of the plate; keep the hand holding the spoonful of tahini steady as you slowly spin the plate with the other hand)Spread a tablespoon of Zhug sauce on top of the whipped tahini (Chef Tip: you can buy Zhug; it's made with grilled long hot peppers & jalapenos)Add a half cup of your grilled & chopped eggplantFinish with the fattoush saladEnjoy for lunch or dinnerMention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off the King Cobb Salad at Wiz Kid through February 18th.Wiz Kid124 S 19th StPhiladelphia, PA 19103267-687-2137