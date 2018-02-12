National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits

“Look at that. Pretty sharp.” -President @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/jV4cd4gJau— Portrait Gallery (@NPG) February 12, 2018
Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley - an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans.
Former Pres. Barack Obama's official portrait unveiled. https://t.co/WxAWDpOwBi pic.twitter.com/0n7ZYFLO0W— ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018
For Michelle Obama's portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery's 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.
Former first lady Michelle Obama's official portrait unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery. https://t.co/WxAWDpwVJK pic.twitter.com/KJ9EmRufOS— ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018
Michelle Obama: "I'm also thinking about all the...girls and girls of color, who in years ahead will come to this place, and they will look up, and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution." pic.twitter.com/PHCjaNrul3— ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018
The paintings were unveiled Monday at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums.
The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits.
