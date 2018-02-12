Malcolm Jenkins tosses football with Kelly and Ryan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3071515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Malcolm Jenkins stops by 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.' Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 12, 2018.

It was not the Philly Special, but it was a memorable play Monday morning during 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was a guest on the morning show. After talking to Jenkins (more on the interview shortly), hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa asked Jenkins if he'd want to throw the football around.The three walked out of the New York City studio and into the street.Ripa, a Camden County native, was the quarterback. Jenkins was the receiver. Seacrest was on defense.In the first attempt, Ripa overthrew allowing Seacrest to almost intercept the ball, but it was incomplete.On the second throw, Jenkins caught the ball and celebrated by spinning it on the New York roadway."He's taller than we are!" Seacrest shouted.Earlier in the show, Ripa commented that Jenkins has been on two Super Bowl Champion teams, the Eagles and the New Orleans Saints."Do you think it's you?" Ripa asked, jokingly.Seacrest asked Jenkins as captain what did he tell his teammates prior to the start of the Super Bowl."I basically told them, look, if you want to be Super Bowl Champions, we're 60 minutes away from having the World Championship, the first one in Philadelphia, we get the banner on the stadium. All you have to do is be yourself. Being ourselves got us there. We had everything we needed. We always break it down to we all we got, we all we need. We pulled it through," Jenkins said.Eagles fan Ripa wanted to make sure Jenkins fully grasped what a championship meant to Philadelphia."I don't really think you understand what you did. You really have to be from that area to understand the suffering of the Eagles fan," Ripa said.There were many memorable moments in Super Bowl LII for Eagles fans. Seacrest asked about a comedic one. During the game, after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady failed to catch a pass, Jenkins gave the QB what Seacrest described as 'a love tap' on the backside."He went to Michigan. I went to Ohio State. I had to taunt him a little bit. 'C'mon Tom!' He didn't even flinch," Jenkins said.The hosts asked Jenkins about his family, including his daughters. One was born just days before the NFC Championship Game. The other is 4 years old and was excited about her dad's success."Once we got to the playoffs and started talking about the Super Bowl, she kept saying the supermarket. We're going to the supermarket," Jenkins said.But now, just like everyone in Philadelphia, his daughter understands."She'll tell you now, 'Daddy won the Super Bowl in Minnesota,'" Jenkins said.