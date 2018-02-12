SPORTS

Eagles championship fever pays off bigtime for local economy

Eagles gear still hot: Vernon Odom reports during Action News at Noon on February 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl win has changed forever the way fans and the world look at football in Philadelphia.

It's also given a huge boost to the local economy.

Fans' continuing enthusiasm for souvenir Eagles gear is one small indication of how the afterglow of the Birds' championship victory has not yet dimmed.

In fact, the Philly Team store on Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia has had to restock since last week.

And they are still waiting for a new shipment of number 9 Foles jerseys.

Assistant Manager Gabriella Block told Action News the coveted shirts flew off the shelves last week like there was no tomorrow.

Meantime, lifelong Eagles fans like Levelle Hudson of Philadelphia's Wynnefield section said they just keep coming back to buy more and more Eagles gear even though they've got plenty already.

It's just one more indication of how the Birds' big win is paying off handsomely, boosting many parts of the local economy.

