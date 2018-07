What Does $2,100 Rent You In Logan Square, Today?

200 N 16th St., #1109

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,100 / month on rent.Take a look at the listings, below.Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 200 N 16th St. It's listed for $2,055 / month for its 642 square feet of space.The building boasts garage parking, a roof deck and storage space. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, good closet space and granite counter tops. Pets aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a 714-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1900 Arch St., which is going for $2,005 / month.In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.(Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 2001 Hamilton St., here's a 716-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,000/ month.The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. The bright furnished unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.(See the complete listing here .)---