Healing your dry winter lips; exclusive offers for 6abc viewers

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (WPVI) --There are just a few days left until Valentine's Day and we're helping you pucker up!
From fixing dry and chapped lips, to plumping them up in a non-surgical way - we have some of the hottest new techniques and special deals only for 6abc viewers.
To restore moisture to winter's ravages, Lisa Baum and Elisa Teitelbaum head to the Lip Bar in Salon 360 in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.
"They just crack and you can't put lipstick on," said Lisa. " I'm in sales, so I'm constantly talking to people."
"People are always looking at your lips when you're talking," added Elisa.
Aesthetician Gigi Wolk's 20-minute treatment starts with a gentle filing to remove dead skin. Then she applies natural scrubs like honey and raw sugar to smooth and nourish the skin. Or she'll use avocado as an intense moisturizer.
Then, some gentle cupping to bring circulation to your lips, followed by a light application of wasabi, a spicy Japanese radish.
"That brings all the circulation to your lips," she said. "The wasabi will plump the lips."
She recommends the treatment once a month.
Gigi is also offering 6abc viewers an exclusive deal at Salon 360. Just mention 6abc and get 10% off her lip treatment, which retails for $28.
Speaking of lip plumping, if you're into the idea of fillers, but a little squeamish when it comes to needles then you should consider the latest trend: microcannulas.
Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Steven Davis in Cherry Hill, New Jersey says microcannulas are so hot right now. He's using the flexible, tiny tubes for 95% of his facial injections.
"I am excited for the new technique because the other one was a lot of pricking," said patient, Amanda Grossman.
"Lips happen to be one of the most popular places to make them look more voluptuous and youthful," said Dr. Davis.
He says this technique leads to less swelling and redness.
"And bruising all those other things you would worry about with needles, this eliminates that," said Dr. Davis.
Dr. Davis says you end up with a more natural look that lasts up to 9 months.
And he's offering $200 off that treatment if you call this week to book an appointment.
ONLINE:
Salon 360
1940 County Line Rd
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
215 953-8100
http://www.salon360pa.com/
Dr. Steven Davis
1916 Marlton Pike East
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
856.424.1700
http://www.daviscps.com/