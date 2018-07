Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Monroe Twp, Gloucester County, New Jersey.Police said it happened near the intersection of Tuckahoe Road and Glassboro Road, just before 4:30 p.m.Officials said there are no students on the bus but injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***