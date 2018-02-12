6abc Celebrates Black media companies
Black History Celebration 2018
6abc honored independent African-American owned media companies making a difference and empowering their community in print, talk radio, independent film and the digital sphere. Honorees included: The Philadelphia Tribune; The only African-American owned talk radio WURD Radio; The BlackStar Independent Film Festival; and MyNEWPhilly.com.
