Leo the police K9 receives protective body armor

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 12, 2018.

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
One of Falls Township's finest now has new body armor to help patrol the streets.

Leo the K9 received a bullet proof vest. It will also protect the police dog from possible stabbings.

The protective vest is a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

Falls Township Police posted pictures of Leo in his new vest on Facebook.

The vest is also decorated with a sentiment in honor of a police K9 that was killed in the line of duty, which reads: "In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department."
