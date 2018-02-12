Leo the police K9 receives protective body armor

One of Falls Township's finest now has new body armor to help patrol the streets.Leo the K9 received a bullet proof vest. It will also protect the police dog from possible stabbings.The protective vest is a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.Falls Township Police posted pictures of Leo in his new vest on Facebook.The vest is also decorated with a sentiment in honor of a police K9 that was killed in the line of duty, which reads: "In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department."