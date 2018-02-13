U.S. & WORLD

Arizona woman wakes up with British accent

American woman wakes up with British accent.

An Arizona woman says she has never left the country, yet she woke up one morning speaking with a British accent.

Michelle Myers was diagnosed with foreign accent syndrome.

The rare condition usually accompanies a stroke, neurological damage, or underlying health issue.

"They send in the psychiatrist at hospital and make sure you're not a loon," Myers said.

Myers also suffers from a condition that causes bruising and painful joints.
