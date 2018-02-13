Arizona woman wakes up with British accent

An Arizona woman says she has never left the country, yet she woke up one morning speaking with a British accent.
Michelle Myers was diagnosed with foreign accent syndrome.
The rare condition usually accompanies a stroke, neurological damage, or underlying health issue.
"They send in the psychiatrist at hospital and make sure you're not a loon," Myers said.
Myers also suffers from a condition that causes bruising and painful joints.
