Jason Mraz headlining Musikfest 2018

Jason Mraz to headline Musikfest 2018. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 13, 2018. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Musikfest is welcoming Grammy winner Jason Mraz as its first headliner for the summertime festival.

Organizers made the announcement Monday.

Tickets for the August 12th concert go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

The 35th annual Musikfest runs from August 3rd to the 12th in Bethlehem.

More headliner announcements are coming soon.


ONLINE: Musikfest.org
