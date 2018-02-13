TRAFFIC

Driver hurt in rollover crash in Montchanin, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam on the scene of a rollover crash in Montchanin, Del. on February 13, 2018. (WPVI)

MONTCHANIN, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver is being treated for injuries after a rollover crash in Montchanin, Delaware.

It happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in icy conditions on the 3900 block of Thompson Bridge Rd.

Action News is told the driver of a Jeep lost control and slid off the road. The vehicle ended up on its side.

Rescue crews freed the driver and took that person to Christiana Hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Thompson Bridge Rd. was closed in the area as police investigated and crews worked to salt the roadway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstraffic accident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News