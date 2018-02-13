FYI PHILLY

McGillin's is Philadelphia's oldest matchmaker

McGillin's has created quite a few love stories! (WPVI)

McGillin's is the city's oldest tavern and amongst the many memories that have been made there are quite a few love stories. Alicia Vitarelli is sharing the love at McGillin's!

McGILLIN'S OLDE ALE HOUSE | Facebook
1310 Drury Lane, Philadelphia PA 19107
open 11- 2 p.m. daily
