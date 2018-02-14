Images of vandalism suspects during Super Bowl victory, parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3077487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vandals damage car during Eagles parade. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 13, 2018.

Philadelphia police have released new surveillance images of suspects wanted for acts of vandalism after the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.Authorities released the images Tuesday morning, showing multiple young men suspected of damaging property throughout Center City.The damage occurred the night of Sunday, February 4th, as crowds flocked to the streets to celebrate the Eagles' championship.Caught on camera- police said by her own admission - one young woman stole public property during the celebration in the streets that followed the Eagles Super Bowl win."There's a male with what looks like a don't walk sign and he's saying 'I am keeping this,'" said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew. "And you can't. It's public property."In the aftermath of the Super Bowl celebrations - both after the big win and the parade - police have vowed to track down and prosecute those responsible for vandalism and theft.Another video released by police shows several people jumping on a woman's vehicle during last Thursday's Super Bowl Championship Parade.Police say the victim had parked her car on Judson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue while she attended the parade.She discovered the extensive damage when she came back."We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying who these people are. But we also want people to know - we have you on video that you took or someone took on your behalf and many of them were looking right into the camera," said Kinebrew.Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------