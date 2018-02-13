Drug bust nets $2.6 million of heroin, fentanyl in Feltonville section of Philadelphia; 2 arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities have announced a major drug bust in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

Agents recovered $2.6 million worth of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.



Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced the arrests of 24-year-old Cesar Guzman and 30-year-old Duagermy Sanchez-Rosario, who face charges of drug possession, conspiracy and other offenses.

Two men were trafficking the drugs out of a rowhome in the 4300 block of North 4th Street, Shapiro said.

"Putting the dollar value of these narcotics aside, the amount of drugs we seized would have created 250,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl," Shapiro told reporters. "That's 250,000 potential death sentences averted."

Both suspects were arrested during a raid Sunday night after a month-long investigation. Authorities also reported finding a gun and other items in the Feltonville home.

Guzman and Sanchez-Rosario are now being held on $1.5 million dollars bail each.

Philadelphia officials say the number of fatal opioid-related overdoses last year is expected to reach 1,200, one-third more than the previous year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
