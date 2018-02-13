DONUT ROUND-UP
Melissa Magee tracks a donut trend making its way through Philadelphia.
The Dapper Doughnut | @thedapperdoughnut | Facebook
Plymouth Meeting Mall
(484) 758-7942
FRANGELI'S BAKERY | @frangellis_bakery | Facebook
847 W Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-7878
FACTORY DONUTS | @factory_donuts | Facebook
7114 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-6000
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Three places to satisfy all of your doughnut cravings
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories