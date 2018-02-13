FYI PHILLY

Three places to satisfy all of your doughnut cravings

Time to eat the donuts! (WPVI)

DONUT ROUND-UP
Melissa Magee tracks a donut trend making its way through Philadelphia.

The Dapper Doughnut | @thedapperdoughnut | Facebook
Plymouth Meeting Mall
(484) 758-7942

FRANGELI'S BAKERY | @frangellis_bakery | Facebook
847 W Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-7878

FACTORY DONUTS | @factory_donuts | Facebook
7114 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-6000
