What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Old City, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
701 Sansom St., #303
Listed at $1,295 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 701 Sansom St., is 21.5 percent less than the $1,650 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Old City.
Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
300 Market St., #201
This studio apartment, situated at 300 Market St., is also listed for $1,295 / month for its 400 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
33 Letitia St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 33 Letitia St., which is going for $1,320 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry, carpeting, courtyard views and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
