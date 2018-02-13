REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Old City, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're looking for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

701 Sansom St., #303




Listed at $1,295 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 701 Sansom St., is 21.5 percent less than the $1,650 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Old City.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

300 Market St., #201




This studio apartment, situated at 300 Market St., is also listed for $1,295 / month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

33 Letitia St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 33 Letitia St., which is going for $1,320 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry, carpeting, courtyard views and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News