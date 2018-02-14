ENTERTAINMENT NOW

Keeping up with the KarJenners and their kids

EMBED </>More Videos

The Kardashian's and their babies want your attention. (WPVI)

Three babies, two classic names and one on the way. Well, KarJenners, you now have our full attention.

Entertainment Now's Aunyea checks in on the first family of fame, selfies and adorable kids.

___________________________
Each week Aunyea Lachelle brings you the latest in entertainment news and pop culture. Check out Entertainment Now exclusively on the new 6abc app and at 6abc app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmententertainment nowcelebritykardashian familykanye west
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT NOW
Watch Entertainment Now: MTV Movie & TV Awards, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get engaged
Entertainment Now: 'Solo A Star Wars Story' is out. Nicki Minaj wants to pay your tuition
Entertainment Now: Royal Wedding and a royal 'rumble' at the Billboard Awards
Entertainment Now: Beyonce at Coachella; Carrie Underwood performs
Entertainment Now: Cardi B reveals pregnancy, album; Drake pens thank you to women
More entertainment now
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News