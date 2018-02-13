Demonstration on heart-healthy cooking at Temple University Hospital

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It was a special demonstration on heart-healthy cooking Tuesday, at Temple University Hospital.
The public was invited to this informational, and tasty program featuring Jeff Klova, the executive chef at the hospital.
Chef Jeff taught and prepared a meal that was not only good for you, but easy to fix.
It was all part of Temple's heart and vascular institute's education series this month to raise awareness about heart failure in the community, and how best to avoid it.