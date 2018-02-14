Police: Woman found dead inside Lawndale apartment

LAWNDALE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the Lawndale section of the city.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of Oxford Avenue.

Police said they were called to an apartment to find a 68-year-old unresponsive in her bedroom.

Investigators said they found 3 knives on the scene.

According to police, a male acquaintance of the victim is being questioned at police headquarters.

No word on a motive at this time.

