Police: Woman found dead inside Lawndale apartment

LAWNDALE (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the Lawndale section of the city.
It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of Oxford Avenue.
Police said they were called to an apartment to find a 68-year-old unresponsive in her bedroom.
Investigators said they found 3 knives on the scene.
According to police, a male acquaintance of the victim is being questioned at police headquarters.
No word on a motive at this time.
