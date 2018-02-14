Police: Woman found dead inside Lawndale apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3079997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman found stabbed to death in Lawndale: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 13, 2018

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the Lawndale section of the city.It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of Oxford Avenue.Police said they were called to an apartment to find a 68-year-old unresponsive in her bedroom.Investigators said they found 3 knives on the scene.According to police, a male acquaintance of the victim is being questioned at police headquarters.No word on a motive at this time.------