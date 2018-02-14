A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Walnut Street."When he got shot and ran out in the street I was like wow this looks serious," said Clinton Lewis of West Philadelphia.Wednesday morning witnesses recounted what they saw yesterday evening after shots were fired along the busy intersection.Lewis said, "Last night I just heard the gunshot and I see a young boy was running. I see he just went out in the middle of the street."Witness Clinton Lewis was horrified as he heard the shots then saw an injured 17-year-old boy dart into the busy street dodging traffic."At first I thought they were playing," Lewis said.Another witness who was too afraid to go on camera said she remembers the terrified look on the victim's face as the gunman briefly chased him while firing shots."It was something personal. I don't know what it is but it's something personal," added Lewis.Police say the boy flagged down a passing vehicle."The victim they put him into a car and he was taken him to the hospital," said Lewis.The Good Samaritan transported him to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he is being treated for gunshot wounds to his lower back and thigh. He is in critical condition.Lewis said, "All I know is that this corner right here is very dangerous and it's a lot of things going on."One young resident said, "The generation we've grown up in, things that happen every day.So far, no motive no arrests. An investigation is underway.Police stopped by several businesses for surveillance camera footage.------