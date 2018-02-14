School bus accident involving minivan leaves two students injured. Happened around 6:30a along Old York and Wagner in Logan. Students taken to Einstein. @6abc pic.twitter.com/9eX9YBULbF — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) February 14, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3082065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School bus crash in Logan: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2018.

Two students have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in the Logan section of Philadelphia.It happened after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Old York Road and Wagner Avenue.Action News is told the bus collided with a minivan.Video from Chopper 6 showed a minivan with heavy damage to the passenger side up on a sidewalk near the bus.Two students were on the school bus at the time. Both were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center to be evaluated. There was no word on their conditions.There was no immediate word on other injuries, or what led to the crash.Police remained on the scene investigating.------