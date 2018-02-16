3 charged in assault, robbery of University of Delaware student

Michael Hunter, Matthew Peterson and Zachery Hedinger

NEWARK (WPVI) --
Three men have been charged in the assault and robbery of a University of Delaware student.

Police say the three were caught on surveillance footage Wednesday that showed them digging through the pockets of the unidentified student who had been knocked unconscious.

The three then left the scene in Jeep Cherokee that was pulled over for speeding.

The driver, 23-year-old Michael Hunter, was charged then on counts including a DUI. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Peterson and 25-year-old Zachery Hedinger were passengers. Hunter and Hedinger were arrested on charges including first-degree robbery when they tried to get the impounded Jeep. A warrant is out for Peterson's arrest on similar charges.

The injured student was taken to a hospital with a head wound.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsuniversity of delawarerobberyarmed robberycollege studentsNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News