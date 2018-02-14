Love is in the air as couples say "I do"

What better day to tie the knot, than on Valentine's Day. Across the area, weddings were the order of the day.Kristen Kelso of Wilmington, Del. Said, "I am excited, I am overwhelmed and I got more emotional than I expected not that I don't love him very, very much but I didn't think it would be emotionally overwhelming but it is a little bit but excited emotions"About eighteen couples said "I do" at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.In Wilmington, at least two dozen weddings were scheduled at the Justice of the Peace Office, and in Camden County, New Jersey, six couples were set to walk down the aisle.Matthew Kelson of Wilmington, Del. Said, "I found a girl that I wanted to marry and I married her. It was kind of like what day do you want and we just picked Valentine's Day.No matter where you go, love is in the air. We found happy people embracing and in love, kiss after kiss. It's evident that today is Valentine's Day.For some, the ultimate way to seal the deal was meeting at the altar.Candice Yates of Camden County said, "We had a baby a year ago and we wanted to make things official as a family and Valentine's Day just seemed to be the perfect fit."On this day of love we are not only seeing an increase in weddings but as usual, flower shops say business is booming.Janet Pancoast of Chew's Florist said, "It is generally off the hook busy. Men tend to kind of assume that we will be here, ready and waiting for them and we try to be"At Chew's Florist, in Blackwood, New Jersey phones are ringing off the hook and employees are working around the clock to make the perfect arrangement that screams I love you.If you're expecting to get married soon, regardless of the day, here is some advice."It is true what they say, be friends first because when you are friends first it develops into a very good healthy and loving relationship," Nicole Loureiro of Camden County said.Michelle Gentek-Maye, Judge, Camden County said, "I just remember you will have good times and bad times but remember this day and that you love each other and you can get through anything"------