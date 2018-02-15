Police have identified the 72-year-old man, who died after going into a hole to rescue his dog in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.The victim is Tony Farr from Philadelphia.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of South Concourse Drive.According to authorities, the dog fell in a 2.5' by 6' hole. The man then went in the hole to help, but couldn't get out.Sixty-eight-year-old Theodore Andrews walks and runs in Fairmount Park daily.He's still in shock after hearing that a man died in a section of the park he visits.Andrews didn't see it happen but was there for the aftermath."I seen a cover over what looked like a body so I stayed around. I didn't continue my run yesterday because what was going on. I just went home and prayed for the guy," said Andrews.Police say Farr was found partially inside the hole.City crews have since covered the area with dirt, and workers have filled in several other problem areas.People living nearby are alarmed by the news and say they will use caution when they're in the park."It is so unsettling and so sad, I feel for the family and something as harmless as walking your dog, it is just like oh my God," Sabria Wilson of Fairmount Park said.Bernice Kiah of Wynnefield added, "It is sad. My husband walks him here. We always walk around here and to hear this is strange, especially that big of a hole."The city says the area is not a staffed area and is not regularly patrolled on foot by Park Rangers.Workers tell Action News when there is water underground, the possibility of ground cave-ins exists.In a statement, the city says," It is not possible to inspect every area of park property for cave-ins at all times, but if we are notified of a potentially hazardous situation, PPR responds and secures the area immediately.""Oh my goodness, I just can't believe it. It is a nice area. People come from all over to ride their bikes and walk their dogs. I have small kids, it's horrific," said Wilson.Police say Farr's death was accidental.If you see any hazardous situations, please call 311.------