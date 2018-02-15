PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies tickets go on sale as spring training begins with new vibe

EMBED </>More Videos

Pitchers and catchers report in Clearwater: Jeff Skversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
Play ball! Philadelphia Phillies single day tickets go on sale Thursday.

You purchase tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Phillies.com.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola is one of the mellowest and relaxed guys you'll ever meet, but he says meeting Gabe Kapler fires him up, as he loves his energy on Day 1 of pitchers and catchers.

Kapler was in a good mood Wednesday morning, or afternoon, as it was pretty late by the time pitchers and catchers took the field.

The new Phillies manager said he is pushing practices back 90 minutes, so players can get more sleep and have more energy.

"It's a whole different vibe in the clubhouse and I love it," said Philly starter Vince Velasquez

Rhys Hoskins said the energy Kapler brings is unmatched.

"Never been around anything like it," he said. "Different energy-- that's Gabe."

Kapler views spring training different than most.

He is keeping a close eye on health, recovery and nutrition, and he is even using his own phone to document pitches.

"These guys are ready to go, incredible shape," said Kapler. "Lots of smiles."

Phillies players have noticed Kapler's presence in the weight room. He's not only watching them, he's lifting with them.

Velasquez says it is so rare for a manager to be in the weight room and he loves it.

"He may be the only manager in baseball that is in better shape in the players," he said.

Kapler wants to send a message: he wants to spend as much time with players as possible to support them.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhilliesspring training
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp
Orioles have deal in place for Manny Machado, working through trade specifics
WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes impact in Home Run Derby
Futures Game a showcase of potential Manny Machado trade chips
Anderson helps Miami score 8 in 5th to overtake Phils, 10-5
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News