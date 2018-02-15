EDUCATION

Abington School District receives $25M gift; plans to revamp high school, focus on STEM

Abington School District receives $25M donation: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
In one of the largest donations ever to a public school, Abington High School alumnus Stephen Schwarzman is giving $25 million to his alma mater.

Schwarzman is the billionaire CEO of Blackstone Group.

Abington plans to revamp its curriculum to focus on STEM jobs, including requiring classes in computer science and coding.

The 1950's era high school will be renovated, and a new science and technology center will be built.

Also, grades will be reorganized so that all sixth graders will attend Abington Junior High and ninth graders will attend the senior high school.

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsdonationscharityschool
