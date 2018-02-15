HEALTHCHECK

Cooking gives added benefits for some vegetables

EMBED </>More Videos

Which is healthier: raw or cooked vegetables? Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Like it or not, kids have always been told to eat their veggies.

Consumer Reports took a look at how to get the most nutrition from vegetables.

To get the most benefit from spinach, experts say to blanch the leaves lightly and then plunge them into cold water.

That reduces the levels of an acid present in the raw spinach that inhibits absorption of its nutrients.

"For some vegetables cooking breaks down the cell walls and that makes it easier for your body to absorb the nutrients," said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports Health and Food Editor. "Take carrots for instance. When you cook them, you absorb about 14 percent more of the carotenoids, the antioxidants that they contain."

Cooking white mushrooms just about doubles their levels of important nutrients like potassium, niacin, zinc and magnesium.

The list goes on - boiling asparagus just until they turn bright green boosts cancer-fighting antioxidants and phenolic acid.

And the same goes for tomatoes. One study found that cooking boosts the disease-fighting antioxidant called lycopene by about 35 percent and creates a deeper more intense flavor experience, too.

Consumer Reports recommends roasting them for about a half hour at 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep in mind though that cooking veggies also can destroy some vitamins. For instance, the level of vitamin C goes down quite a bit in cooked tomatoes.

Bottom line: it is important to eat a wide variety of vegetables, both cooked and raw, to get as much of their good nutrients as possible.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckvitaminsnutrition
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
Number of deaths from liver cancer on the rise
Simple steps to protect yourself from skin cancer
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News