Delco lawmaker faces charges over suspended license

Pa. state rep facing criminal charges. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Pennsylvania state representative Margo Davidson is facing criminal charges for allegedly getting into two crashes while driving on a suspended license.

According to authorities, the Delaware County lawmaker was driving a state vehicle during an accident on February 2 in Concord Township.

Police also filed charges over an accident last month, which they say she failed to report.

Davidson's license is suspended, reportedly due to an unpaid speeding ticket from July.

Action News is told Davidson plans to plead not guilty.

