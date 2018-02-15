REAL ESTATE

Holiday Inn Stadium Hotel holding liquidation sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Holiday Inn liquidation sale. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Holiday Inn Stadium Hotel in South Philadelphia is holding a liquidation sale.

The 240-room hotel on Packer Avenue is being torn down and redeveloped.

Everything in the hotel is up for grabs including flat screen TVs, furniture, microwaves, refrigerators, and commercial kitchen equipment.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and will continue every day for the next 30 days or until all items are sold out.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
realestatephilly newshotelsalesSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News