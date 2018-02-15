Holiday Inn Stadium Hotel holding liquidation sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Holiday Inn Stadium Hotel in South Philadelphia is holding a liquidation sale.
The 240-room hotel on Packer Avenue is being torn down and redeveloped.
Everything in the hotel is up for grabs including flat screen TVs, furniture, microwaves, refrigerators, and commercial kitchen equipment.
The sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and will continue every day for the next 30 days or until all items are sold out.
