Fire damages twin homes in Darby Borough, Pa.

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire damaged twin homes in Darby Borough, Delaware County.

It broke out at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in 100 block of Fern Street.

Action News is told flames engulfed the second floor of one home then spread to the attached house.

The flames threatened to bring down the roof, forcing firefighters to evacuate before they were able to get the upper hand.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting one family displaced by the blaze.

