VALENTINE'S DAY

'Yellow shoes guy' no-shows on Valentine's Day meetup

EMBED </>More Videos

'Yellow shoes guy' no shows Valentine's Day meeting. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
It was not the romantic conclusion many were hoping for in the New York City subway story.

It appears Devin Custalow was stood up by her potential soulmate in yellow shoes.

She said the sparks flew while she was riding the G train in October, but that no words were spoken.

The single 25-year-old said that when the train stopped, she got separated from her Cinda-fella.

But Custalow didn't give up. That night, she posted a message on the missed connections board on Craigslist.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman hopes billboard leads to love. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2018.



Her story got national attention, after a hotel found her ad on Craigslist looking for her lost connection.

So they put up a billboard, hoping to play cupid.

On Valentine's Day, Custalow waited for 30 minutes in front of her big, blue mural, hoping the man she made eyes with on a subway train would show up.

Despite the outcome, Custalow says the experience changed her life and she hopes she has encouraged others.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldvalentine's daytrains
Related
Woman hopes billboard leads 'yellow shoe guy'
VALENTINE'S DAY
Weekend Action: What to do locally - Feb. 16-18
8-year-old boy saves choking girl during Valentine's party
Refurbished LOVE sculpture site of multiple Valentine's Day proposals
Love is in the air as couples say "I do"
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News