'Yellow shoes guy' no-shows on Valentine's Day meetup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3081923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman hopes billboard leads to love. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2018.

It was not the romantic conclusion many were hoping for in the New York City subway story.It appears Devin Custalow was stood up by her potential soulmate in yellow shoes.She said the sparks flew while she was riding the G train in October, but that no words were spoken.The single 25-year-old said that when the train stopped, she got separated from her Cinda-fella.But Custalow didn't give up. That night, she posted a message on the missed connections board on Craigslist.Her story got national attention, after a hotel found her ad on Craigslist looking for her lost connection.So they put up a billboard, hoping to play cupid.On Valentine's Day, Custalow waited for 30 minutes in front of her big, blue mural, hoping the man she made eyes with on a subway train would show up.Despite the outcome, Custalow says the experience changed her life and she hopes she has encouraged others.------