POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --A two-alarm fire damaged a vacant apartment building in Pottstown, Montgomery County.
The blaze broke out at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beech Street.
Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the second floor of the building.
A second alarm was struck before firefighters declared the blaze under control.
No one was hurt.
Fire officials tell Action News the building was listed for rent.
