Fire damages vacant apartment building in Pottstown, Pa.

Fire damages apartment building: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2018.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A two-alarm fire damaged a vacant apartment building in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

The blaze broke out at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beech Street.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the second floor of the building.

A second alarm was struck before firefighters declared the blaze under control.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials tell Action News the building was listed for rent.

